Family Day returns to the National D-Day Memorial on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. This joyous, family-friendly event explores life at home and on the front lines during World War II.
Family Day features artifact displays, demonstrations, children’s activities, living historians, musical performances, and special tours. Food will be available for purchase. Special guests include the Liberty University Jazz Ensemble, the VMI Commanders Jazz Band, and Dale’s Diner Express, with more to be announced.
Event admission is $10 for adults and FREE for those 18 and younger, veterans, and active-duty military. Tickets are available under the Event Tickets tab at store.dday.org and at the gate. Advance tickets are non-refundable. In the event of cancellation, tickets funds will be processed as anonymous donations in support of the National D-Day Memorial. Family Day is sponsored by Woodmen Life.
