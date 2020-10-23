The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today the release of a new commercial aimed at promoting the region as a safe, fun-filled tourist destination.
Production of the 30-second commercial was funded with one of 90 grants from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, which were awarded in July to help destination marketing organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to fund recovery marketing initiatives.
“We’re thrilled with how the commercial truly showcases the best of Smith Mountain Lake,” said Executive Director Christopher Finley. “On-water recreation activities, golf, wineries, dining and other off-water experiences are all highlighted along with regional historic locations such as the National D-Day Memorial and Booker T. Washington National Monument.”
The project was produced by Next Generation Designs, a marketing firm headquartered at Westlake Corner. It will be broadcast on regional and feeder market television stations, as well as on social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.
To view the commercial, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/wanderlove.
