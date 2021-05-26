The State Corporation Commission (SCC) on Tuesday, May 18, approved an increase of about $11 a month for the average Appalachian Power customer as of July 1.
Appalachian Power is seeking several rate increases that could raise customers’ monthly electric bills by more than $20, and this decision was one of the requests.
The SCC is the governmental authority that oversees all utilities in the commonwealth and the Supreme Court of Virginia, according to a May 2 story in the Roanoke Times. If all rate increases are approved, it would raise the electric bill of a customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours per month of electricity by roughly $24.
Appalachian Power had requested an increase of $11.52 per 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, which would raise customers’ bills by about 10.9 percent. According to Appalachian Power, this specific increase would help offset the costs of infrastructure improvements.
“Appalachian is making significant investments in transmission infrastructure to improve grid reliability and accommodate the anticipated growth in renewable generation,” a March 8 statement from the company reads.
The first rate increase request was submitted last fall. According to an SCC news release, the request for a roughly $10 rate increase was denied by SCC. Appalachian Power has since appealed that decision with the Virginia Supreme Court, however. Court records indicate Appalachian Power filed an appeal April 20.
Appalachian Power requested another rate increase to comply with environmental regulations, that would raise rates 2.4 percent, or by about $2.50, for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month. The regulations in question mostly apply to ash handling and wastewater discharge at Appalachian Power’s John Amos and Mountaineer power plants.
Current plans are for existing ash ponds at the plants in Winfield and New Haven, West Virginia, to close and for remaining ash to be moved to regulated landfills.
“For each plant, we analyzed the most cost effective way to meet customers’ energy needs,” Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam said in a released statement. “We looked at the level of investment needed to comply with the rules, remaining operating life of the plant and potential future compliance costs.”
