The NFL football season officially came to an end when the defending Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and local high school football is finishing up in a few weeks. For football fans, this means months of waiting until fall arrives for the new season. However, there is a certain board game that could potentially hold them over.
Michael Wray Jr., who is from Bedford and has connections to Smith Mountain Lake, invented a board game called “You’re the Coach,” which is centered on the game of football. It was 40 years in the making and can be purchased on websites such as eBay, Amazon and Etsy.
Wray, who now resides in Raymondville, Missouri, with his fiancée Chrissy White, came up with the idea when watching Monday Night Football and working on a short story for a school project when he was in the eighth grade. He then got the idea of matching up the offense with the defense and the roll of the dice would determine the players’ ability to execute the play.
“It just all kind of came together,” said Wray, who played football at Liberty High School.
When he first started working on the game, Wray said his mother, Syvil Wray, who is the sister of Iris Blankenship of Moneta, would often mention to him that he was in his own little world as he kept putting the game together. He said he would spend many late nights in his room working on the game. Wray said he also had lots of inspiration from his late grandmother, Christine Smith, who was one of his biggest influencers growing up.
