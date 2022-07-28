Local Irisarian and Bedford Master Gardener Doug Coffey will offer divisions of some of his favorite bearded irises for sale Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at Bethlehem United Methodist Church just south of downtown Moneta on Route 122.
A fundraiser for the mission projects of the church women, the iris sale will include award winners and historic irises from Coffey’s garden. Photos and some descriptions of each iris will be provided, and a “how to” guide on planting and caring will be included with each purchase.
There will be limited numbers of rhizomes available. For more information, contact Bethlehem United Methodist Church at 540-297-7957.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.