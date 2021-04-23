The mayor and town council of Rocky Mount recently announced the appointment of Robert J. Wood as the new town manager.
Wood, who is the former city administrator of West Lake Hills, Texas, will replace James Ervin, who is retiring after 14 years of service as town manager. During its meeting Monday, April 12, the town council unanimously approved an employment agreement with Wood.
“We are glad to welcome Mr. Wood to our community and look forward to his leadership of the town workforce and in the implementation of the council’s vision for the community,” said Mayor Steve Angle. “Rocky Mount is gaining a seasoned individual with a track record of achievement as a local government manager. All of us on council were impressed by his knowledge, experience and demeanor, and we believe that he will be an excellent fit for our town.”
Town council conducted a national search for the new town manager assisted by the Berkley Group of Bridgewater, Virginia. The Berkley Group received 34 applications and interviewed 12 candidates, recommending four finalists for interviews. In their search, council members looked for candidates who were experienced, had vision and brought new ideas.
Wood received a Bachelor of Arts with honors in economics and a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Texas at Austin. He served as the city manager of Flatonia, Texas, from 1999 to 2007 and as the city administrator of West Lake Hills in the Austin, Texas, metropolitan area from 2007 to 2019. He also served as the interim city manager of Bastrop, Texas, for several months in 2020.
Wood is designated as a credentialed manager by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and is an active volunteer in that organization. He is an Eagle Scout and fluent in Spanish.
“I am looking forward to continuing my career as a public servant in the beautiful Town of Rocky Mount, Virginia,” Wood said about his appointment. “I appreciate the confidence that council has shown in me, and I am excited about meeting, getting to know, and serving the residents and employees of the town.”
Wood will assume his duties as Rocky Mount town manager on May 1, 2021.
