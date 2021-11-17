In a press release last Wednesday, Member-elect Carletta Whiting (a Republican from Martinsville) declared victory in the Franklin County School Board race representing the Snow Creek District after the Franklin County Registrar’s Office released their completed tally of the write-in votes from Virginia’s general election Tuesday, Nov. 2.
She unseated 26-year incumbent G.B. Washburn, who also ran as a write-in candidate.
“I am humbled to receive the overwhelming support of the Franklin County residents in Snow Creek. It will be my honor to represent them on the Franklin County School Board,” said Whiting. “It has been a privilege to campaign across the district and hear from hundreds of parents about their children’s needs and the issues they care about with regard to our schools.”
“I want to thank God for granting me this opportunity to serve our parents and children. I want to thank my amazing sister, Louise, and my family. I could not be here today without their support. I also would not be here without our dozens of volunteers and donors who came together and supported us over the finish line — thank you,” Whiting continued. “Also, I want to thank Mr. G.B. Washburn for his years of service to this community, and Mr. Greg Maxwell for running as well.
“In July, I jumped into this race because many people, and especially parents, felt that the Franklin School Board was enacting policies that hurt our children — from mask mandates, to tacit support of critical race theory, to spending priorities that put Franklin’s children and parents last. Even worse, they refused to listen to parents’ concerns but used their power to sideline and suppress the parents who spoke out. I am grateful that in this election, all around Virginia and particularly in Franklin County, parents have spoken up and said, ‘enough.’
“I am excited and humbled by this opportunity to serve our parents and uplift our children in Franklin County. I am a huge believer in the power of education to transform lives and create opportunities for our children to fulfill their potential and become great stewards of our community. It will be my honor to represent the Snow Creek District on the School Board and be a strong advocate for our shared conservative values.”
Prior to running for the school board, Whiting graduated from John Bartram High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from The University of Phoenix.
Carletta worked for more than 11 years at DaVita Dialysis in the small town of Malvern, working her way up from being an account manager to a supervisor, and leading a team responsible for over 50,000 patients. She and her coworkers led their department to become one of the top two highest-performing in the company.
In 2019, Carletta moved to Snow Creek in Franklin County to build a new life with her family, calling it “one of the best decisions (she) ever made.”
