Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced additional local appointments to his administration and various boards.
“Today I am announcing a new group of appointees to serve the citizens of Virginia by working in my administration and on boards throughout state government,” Youngkin said. “I look forward to the great work these dedicated individuals will do for the commonwealth.”
Health and Human Resources appointments include:
• Erin Myers, PA-C, of Boones Mill, Endocrinology Associates Inc., who is now on the Advisory Board on Physician Assistants
