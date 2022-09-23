In appreciation for the many first response workers and volunteers who serve the Smith Mountain Lake community, Trinity Ecumenical Parish (TEP) will host a free picnic luncheon Saturday, Sept. 24, behind the church building at 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta.
“We’re extending an invitation to all lake and land law enforcement, fire, safety and medical units and hope many first responders and their families will join TEP members for a lunch of burgers, hot dogs and fixings and a sincere salute to the important services they unfailingly and unselfishly provide to SML residents and visitors,” said Les Daenzer, who suggested this event to members of a monthly Wednesday morning breakfast and devotions group he leads at TEP.
