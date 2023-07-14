Congressman Morgan Griffith introduces No Vote for Non-Citizens Act of 2023

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) has introduced H.R.4460 - the NO VOTE for Non-Citizens Act of 2023, which amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and the Help America Vote Act of 2002, which is aimed to ensure that only eligible American citizens may participate in federal elections.
“One of the rights and privileges granted in the U.S Constitution is an American citizen’s ability to vote in our country’s federal elections,” said Griffith. “If non-citizens are allowed to vote in our federal elections, it could invite foreign interference and dilute the voice of American citizens. The NO VOTE for Non-Citizens Act upholds Americans’ right to vote, preserving our great democracy.”
The legislation proposed by Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, legislation, is likely to be popular locally given that Southwest Virginia is generally considered a more Republican-dominant district. The bill has a chance of passing the U.S. House, which is now under Republican control. If it passes the House, the legislation will likely face an uphill challenge in the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate.
