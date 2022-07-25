After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Lord’s Acre/Lord’s Hour Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15.
The sale will be held at the parking lot of Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount with selling beginning at 9 a.m.
Churches interested in participating in the sale may obtain information by contacting Rev. Michael Stump (pastormstump@yahoo.com), Doe Run Christian Church, 3536 Doe Run Road in Rocky Mount; the church phone number: 540-483-9814; or Stump’s cell phone number: 540-488-4418.
Sale items may include handcrafted items, fresh produce, baked goods, breakfast and lunch foods.
A registration fee of $10 is due by July 31. In addition, a representative of the church must attend two planning meetings scheduled for July 28 and Sept. 22. The July 28 meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Garden of Prayer Church/Bright Star Day Care, 800 North Main Street in Rocky Mount. The location of the Sept. 22 meeting will be announced at the July meeting.
