Bedford Police Officers responded to 977 Salem Turnpike at approximately 1:10 a.m. today in reference to a male named George Lamont Turner, 41, of Bedford, with a "self-inflicted knife wound."
Officers arrived and found Turner outside his home bleeding from the chest. They began CPR until the Bedford County Fire and Rescue responded.
Turner was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital where he later died from the injury.
During the investigation, officers determined the injury was caused by a female in the house.
Officers arrested Laurie Lynn Coleman, 37, of Bedford, on the charge of 18.2-32 Second Degree Murder.
