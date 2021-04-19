Virginia State Police Trooper J.R. Ward is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Apr 16) at 4:19 p.m. on English Road, one half mile south of Sandstone Lane in Franklin County.
A 1990 Ford Econoline was traveling north when the vehicle lost control, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver of the Ford was identified as, Jay Linwood Tyree Hodges, 52, of Rocky Mount, Va. Mr. Hodges was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
