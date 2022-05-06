During the latest Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting April 25, the Forest Library playground project was presented by Wyatt Woody, Bedford Parks and Recreations director, and approved by board members.
The resources for this project were donated by the Forest Rotary Club. The Forest Rotary Club has offered to fund this endeavor, and the playground would be located at the park behind the Forest Library. The Rotary Club has aided the library numerous times in the past helping in areas such as purchasing electronic readers (e-readers) among other things.
The Forest Rotary Club has agreed to pledge an initial donation of $65,000 for the first phase of this project. The initial proposed phase is a playground structure for children ages 5 to 12 years of age and would also accommodate children with special needs and disabilities. The $65,000 donation from the Rotary Club would cover the full costs associated with this project.
The Forest Rotary Club has also pledged an additional $30,000 per year
