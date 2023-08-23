Smith Mountain Lake Weekly Bridge Report

The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
A new website is available for additional information. Visit bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake – no password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666.0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
On August 15th, fifteen pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Forrest Dunbar and Walt Dunbar with 57.70%, followed by Jean Maas and Patty Fabian with 56.84%, and Bob Cramer and Greg Brooks with 56.60%. Leaders playing East/West were Linda Ward and Sally Maloney with 61.36%, followed by Mark Meyer and Martha Meyer with 59.97%, and Lynne Applegate and Arnold Renner with 56.29%.
On August 18th, thirteen pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Martha Meyer and Mark Meyer with 62.00%, followed by Jim Maas and Becky Kaplan with 57.91%, and Linda Bishop and Ken Bishop with 55.00%. Leaders playing East/West were Cathy Stewart and Bruce Clapper with 62.71%, followed by Forrest Dunbar and Coy Bennett with 58.00%, and Ellie Mascitelli and David Shea with 51.07%.
