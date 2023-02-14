According to the Jan. 3 minutes of the Bedford County Planning Commission in the Bedford County Board of Supervisors packet from Feb. 3 meeting, the planning commission approved a special-use permit for US Cellular Corporation to have a wireless tower at 1089 Promised Land Road (Route 864) on the south side of Moneta Road (Route 122).
The following is derived from the minutes of the meeting.
Mariel Fowler stated the applicant is Old Dominion Professional Services Inc. of 3700 Magnolia Road, Gordonsville, Virginia. The authorized agent for the applicant is Emilee Lauer. The owner of the parcel is Martin Design-Build Inc., represented by Paul Martin, 1089 Promised Land Road in Moneta. The engineer is listed as Tower Engineering Professionals Inc., 326 Tryon Road in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The parcel is located at 1089 Promised Land Road (Route 864) on the south side of Moneta Road (Route 122) and is 1.21 acres in size per County GIS.
Fowler noted US Cellular Corporation is requesting a special use permit to establish a “Wireless Communications Facility, Class 4” use (construct a 195-foot-tall monopole tower within a 40-foot by 40-foot fenced compound area) on Parcel Number #21007800 (Tax Map Number 210-A-68A).
The parcel is zoned General Commercial (C-2) with the Corridor Overlay (CO) and is owned by Martin Design-Build Inc. The parcel is currently developed at 1089 Promised Land Road (Route 864) in Moneta. The property is in Election District No. 2.
The request is to allow for the construction of a 195-foot above-ground-level (AGL) monopole tower (Wireless Communications Facility, Class 4 use) within a 47’ x 47’ lease area on the subject. The tower lease area will consist of the following (in addition to the tower):
1) A 40’ x 40’ compound area with an 8-foot-tall chain link fence (with three strands of barbed wire) to prevent unauthorized entry into the compound area.
2) Three (3) 10’ x 15’ future ground equipment areas for wireless providers/carriers to co-locate on the tower. Additional ground equipment would be added to the compound area when other wireless providers co-locate on the tower.
Fowler also noted due to height, the proposed tower will be visible from adjoining properties and those traveling along nearby roadways. The applicant’s concept plan has a landscaping plan with a row of evergreen trees on three sides of the compound that will aid in reducing the visual impact of the compound from surrounding properties. However, the tower will still be visible above the trees at maturity.
The following conditions were recommended by staff:
1. The monopole tower associated with the “Wireless Communication Facility, Class 4” use shall not exceed 195 feet in height.
2. The monopole tower shall be maintained with a non-reflective galvanized steel finish.
3. All general safety recommendations from the Atlantic Technology Consultants, Inc. report shall be followed.
4. Lighting, if used, shall be the minimum required for safety and security and shall be directed downward and away from adjacent properties and roadways.
Planning Commission Chair Nicholas Kessler (District 4) asked for the applicant’s presentation. Emilee Lauer spoke as the authorized agent. She concurred with staff’s presentation and was happy to answer any questions about the application.
Kessler opened the public hearing for citizen comment. There being no speakers, the public hearing was closed.
Kessler asked for a motion, comments or discussion regarding the rezoning application. Burdett made a motion to approve of special use permit with staff conditions. Planning Commission member Mark Gwin (District 1) seconded the motion. A roll call vote was taken, and the motion passed 5-0.
