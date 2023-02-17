The Virginia State Park Adventure Series, presented by Dominion Energy, jump-starts its sixth year in action Feb. 18.
It includes the Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon at Smith Mountain Lake State Park scheduled for May 6.
This year, the series consists of four new races, more scoring points and more prizes. With 25 competitions this year that consist of bike races, marathons and triathlons, participants will compete for prizes while visiting the various state park locations.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.