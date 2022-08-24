Former Rocky Mount Officer Jacob Fracker, 30, of Rocky Mount, was spared prison time for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, he was sentenced to probation for a year, with 59 days confined to his home. He also must complete 120 hours of community service. Fracker had pleaded guilty March 18, 2021, to a federal conspiracy charge.
Fracker initially was supposed to stand trial alongside Robertson, who were both charged in their participation in the mob, which attempted to thwart the United States Senate in certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. However, he cooperated in the investigation and testified against former coworker Thomas Robertson, who he accompanied to the Capitol and considered a father figure.
Fracker testified against his former colleague on April 6, stating that they made their way to Washington, D.C., and the Capitol with the idea that if they “made enough fuss,” they could potentially reverse the election results.
