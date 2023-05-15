On Wednesday, May 10 at approximately 4:35 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 220, north of Taylor Road in Franklin County. Virginia State Police are investigating the incident, which resulted in a fatality.
According to the Virginia State Police, a 2015 Toyota RAV4 pulled out of the Carilion Clinic on 220, then crossed the northbound lanes of 220, and was struck by a 2014 Honda Civic, which was traveling northbound.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as Robert J. Montgomery, 87, or Wirtz. Montgomery was wearing his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Carol A. Montgomery, was injured and transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The Honda was driven by Jeremy W. Quarles, 25, of Roanoke. Quarles was wearing his seatbelt. He was also transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
The Virginia State Police has indicated that speed may have been a factor in the crash and that charges are pending. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash, which remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.