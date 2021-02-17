Franklin County is currently working with multiple state and local agencies with emergency preparations for tomorrow’s pending winter storm. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the National Weather Service (NWS) are urging localities to be prepared for a significant ice event with potential for widespread power outages and hazardous road conditions. Just following last weekend’s storm, Franklin County is under an emergency declaration for yet another significant winter storm. County Offices will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, February 18th.
Currently, several hundred APCO customers remain without power in the County from last weekend’s storm. APCO notes more than 1,100 workers remain dedicated to restoring electric service. Crews are most concentrated in counties with the greatest numbers of remaining outages, including Franklin County with 767 customers still without power. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Winter Storm Warning beginning later tonight for north central North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia and west central Virginia, which includes Franklin County.
Franklin County reminds citizens to follow all safety protocols if power is lost.
- Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators, camp stoves, or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.
- Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment, or electronics. Power may return with momentary “surges” or “spikes” that can cause damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.