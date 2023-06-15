Grammy award-winning musician Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers performed at the Coves at Smith Mountain Lake Amphitheatre June 8th to benefit Bernard Healthcare Center, the Free Clinic of Franklin County. It was Hornsby's second visit to Smith Mountain Lake's first sustainable community in Union Hall, where the Williamsburg performer played requests from the audience and songs with mountain themes.
Bernard Healthcare Center - Free Clinic of Franklin County offers services to adult patients without insurance, Medicaid, and in other circumstances. Fees are based on income; no patient will pay over $95 for a medical visit. The fundraiser was sponsored by Carilion Clinic and The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake.
A spokesperson for The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake hinted that there are plans in the works for a free concert from the Cliffs over the July 4th weekend for boaters.
For tickets and a list of upcoming concerts being held at The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, visit covesatsml.com.
