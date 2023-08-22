The 2023 Franklin County Agricultural Fair was held at the Franklin County Recreation Park from August 16th – 19th. The annual fair brings in more than 10,000 visitors annually and serves as an opportunity to savor the Franklin County flavors of tradition, fun and discovery while learning more about what others do to make the community one that is so special.
This year’s event included the popular midway carnival rides and games, competitive exhibits, dessert bar competitions, demonstrations and opportunities for learning made fun.
Several vendors from around the county set up to offer more information, including Believe in Grace Resources, an organization that helps children who have “aged-out” of foster care and orphanages, but still need assistance in finding their way in the community. Gamel McGhee, Director of Believe in Grace Resources, was one of many supporters selling food to help raise money to support the cause.
Scott McCulley, the Scout Masters for Troop #130, helped lead the effort to bring awareness and raise funds to support Troop #130, selling hamburgers, hot dogs and freshly cut French fries to fair goers. “It’s our second year coming to this fair,” said McCulley. “It’s great to see the young men being included in an event that they help in supporting.”
Bethlehem United Methodist Church had a bells choir demonstration, performed by Anita McEntire. “We are trying to gain interest for our new Bell Choir that we are establishing at the church,” said McEntire.
A number of political candidates from both major parties who are running for office were also on-site to shake hands and discuss their platforms.
Gideon International had a booth set up with Stephanie and Ken Seals handing out small Bibles – in both English and Spanish. “We also give all medical school graduates – doctors and nurses – a white Bible upon graduation from school, their program,” said Stephanie Seals.
On the demonstrations side of things, Jewell Machinery had a small excavator display set up, giving children a chance to maneuver the excavator as the direction of trained staff. “It’s an opportunity for kids to learn what it’s like to operate the machinery,” said Tammi Jewell, one of the company’s owners. “We disable the tracks on the excavator, and make sure safety is first,” she said.
Other demonstrations included dog training, tractor pulls, photo booths, pony riding, and an opportunity for kids to try out the fire hose blasting with water and aimed at a little house set yards away. Tiffany New of Union Hall, watched on as her daughter, Abigail, tried the fire hose with the assistance of a fire fighter.
Atop one of the ponies in the pony riding ring was none other than Madison Bowyer, who her mother, Toni Bowyer, was proud to announce what she had won. “Madison was named 2023 Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair,” Toni Bowyer said.
In the exhibits tent, ribbons of blue, red and white lay next to best of everything the community has to offer, from arts, crafts and photography to baked goods, locally grown vegetables, and of course, the award winning cows, pigs, goats, sheep and other livestock.
Teachers from Franklin County Schools helped in the ticket booth at the entrance to the fair, handing out wristbands for those wanting to ride the rides. Georgina Johnson, a 3rd grade teacher at Boones Mill Elementary, shared that teachers are encouraged to volunteer their time in the community at events like the fair. Johnson volunteered her time Friday, August 18th.
Performances by local bands were held on the main stage located in the field beneath the midway. Local band, ‘Last Call’, performed, with singer Sandra Aranegui giving a few of her signature song performances.
“As a county, we are excited to show off our strong agricultural community and assets,” said Kevin Tosh, Director of Tourism and Marketing. “The fair is a great opportunity to showcase the traditions, sounds, and flavors of Franklin County.”
