Lake & More Weekly Calendar : Week of July 5th - 11th

LIVE MUSIC
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5TH
Annalyse Marie and Tim Rowlett
1 – 4 p.m.
Mitchell’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
THURSDAY, JULY 6TH
Karaoke Night
7:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy
More info: 540.721.1632
FRIDAY, JULY 7TH
Luke Milhoan
2-5 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
Keith Campbell “The Bedford Crooner”
4:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Fables and Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno DrIve, Goodview
540.420.0916
Seph Custer’s Deep Creek Duo
6 - 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)
480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Brian Knowles Band
6 - 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina, presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.912.0221
Annalyse Marie and Tim Rowlett
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Justin Prillaman
7-10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Michael Franti & Spearhead with Fortunate Youth
Gates at 4:30 p.m.; Show starts at 7 p.m.
Coves at Smith Mountain Lake
301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall
More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com
Phlegar Hill
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Gasoline Alley
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
SATURDAY, JULY 8TH
Analyse Marie & Tim Rowlett
2-5 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
That Guy Will
2-5 p.m.
Fables and Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview
More Info: 540.420.0916
Karlee Raye
6-9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
William Seymour
6-9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar
1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.5001
Jason & The Pinschers
6-8 p.m.
Portside Bar & Grill
3619 Airport Road, Moneta
More info:: 540.297.7100
Adam Markham
7-10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Mended Fences
Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
Sandra’s 40th Birthday Celebration
7-10 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
SML Boomer Band
Gates at 6:30 p.m.; Show starts at 7 p.m.
SML Pavilion
1123 Celebration Avenue, Moneta
More info: info@smlpavilion.com
Pizzaz
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info:: 540.721.1632
SUNDAY, JULY 9TH
Annalyse Marie
2-6 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
TJ Ellis
2-4 p.m.
Portside Bar & Grill
3619 Airport Road, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7100
Dave Owens
2-5 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.297.0055
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5TH
Story Time at Westlake Library
10:30 a.m.
Westlake Library
84 Westlake Rd, Hardy
More info: 540.483.3098
Music Bingo hosted by Brittany & Bre
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Company
50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Line Dancing
7-10 p.m.
Ippy’s Restaurant & Lounge
1760 N. Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.489.5600
THURSDAY, JULY 6TH
Texas Hold’em Poker at Hot Shots
6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & GrilL
13360 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
MONDAY, JULY 10TH
Fabulous Fiber and Yarnspirations Day Camp
Learn new skills like weaving, printing on cloth, fabric collage, theatre, Bonraku Puppetry and much more!Youth creations during this camp will be placed on display during Bower Center’s 3rd Biennial Fiber Arts National Juried Exhibition!
July 10-14
8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Bower Center for the Arts
305 N Bridge Street, Bedford
More info: 540.586.4235
