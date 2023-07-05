Lake & More Weekly Calendar : Week of July 5th - 11th
Image Credit: Smith Mountain Lake Live Music

LIVE MUSIC

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5TH

Annalyse Marie and Tim Rowlett  

1 – 4 p.m.

Mitchell’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

THURSDAY, JULY 6TH

Karaoke Night

7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy

More info: 540.721.1632

FRIDAY, JULY 7TH

Luke Milhoan

2-5 p.m.

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

Keith Campbell “The Bedford Crooner” 

4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Fables and Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno DrIve, Goodview

540.420.0916

Seph Custer’s Deep Creek Duo

6 - 9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)

480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

Brian Knowles Band

6 - 9 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina, presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill

400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.912.0221

Annalyse Marie and Tim Rowlett 

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Company

50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Justin Prillaman 

7-10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337 

Michael Franti & Spearhead with Fortunate Youth 

Gates at 4:30 p.m.; Show starts at 7 p.m.

Coves at Smith Mountain Lake

301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall

More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com

Phlegar Hill 

7:30-10:30 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Gasoline Alley  

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

SATURDAY, JULY 8TH

Analyse Marie & Tim Rowlett 

2-5 p.m.

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

That Guy Will 

2-5 p.m.

Fables and Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview

More Info: 540.420.0916

Karlee Raye

6-9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

William Seymour

6-9 p.m.

Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar

1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.5001

Jason & The Pinschers

6-8 p.m.

Portside Bar & Grill

3619 Airport Road, Moneta

More info:: 540.297.7100

Adam Markham  

7-10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Mended Fences

Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill

Sandra’s 40th Birthday Celebration

7-10 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

SML Boomer Band  

Gates at 6:30 p.m.; Show starts at 7 p.m.

SML Pavilion

1123 Celebration Avenue, Moneta

More info: info@smlpavilion.com

Pizzaz

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info:: 540.721.1632

SUNDAY, JULY 9TH

Annalyse Marie 

2-6 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

TJ Ellis 

2-4 p.m.

Portside Bar & Grill

3619 Airport Road, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7100

Dave Owens

2-5 p.m.

Drifter’s Restaurant

Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.297.0055

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5TH

Story Time at Westlake Library

10:30 a.m.

Westlake Library

84 Westlake Rd, Hardy

More info: 540.483.3098

Music Bingo hosted by Brittany & Bre

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Company

50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Line Dancing

7-10 p.m.

Ippy’s Restaurant & Lounge

1760 N. Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.489.5600

THURSDAY, JULY 6TH 

Texas Hold’em Poker at Hot Shots 

6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & GrilL

13360 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

MONDAY, JULY 10TH

Fabulous Fiber and Yarnspirations Day Camp 

Learn new skills like weaving, printing on cloth, fabric collage, theatre, Bonraku Puppetry and much more!Youth creations during this camp will be placed on display during Bower Center’s 3rd Biennial Fiber Arts National Juried Exhibition!

July 10-14

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bower Center for the Arts

305 N Bridge Street, Bedford

More info: 540.586.4235

