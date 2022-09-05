Emory & Henry congratulates students named to Dean’s List

Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia, congratulated students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
The following local students made the list: Avery Adkins of Goodview, Ashlyn Harris of Vinton, Jonathan Werger of Rocky Mount, and Nicholas Werger of Rock Mount.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be a full time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.
Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry offers a community filled with students who choose to contribute to society and make a difference. Consistently ranked among the nation’s best private liberal arts institutions, Emory & Henry has more than 80 academic majors and tracks, including the new Schools of Nursing and Business, and an average class size of 15 students making individualized education a priority.
Students are connected to the world of work through the van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development and Student Success Centers. Through integrated liberal arts learning and hands-on experiences, all students are supported to connect their classroom experiences and projects with domestic or global travel, internships and civic engagement. Visit ehc.edu for more information.
