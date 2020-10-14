Because of the importance of this election to the future of our country, I feel compelled to speak out and urge all voters not to vote for Donald Trump.
In my 80 years, including service as an Army officer and a career as a nonpartisan, civilian executive in the Office of the Secretary of Defense during the administrations of seven presidents (four Republicans and three Democrats), I have never before felt that a president of the United States posed a threat to the basic democratic foundation and national security of our country.
I now believe that President Trump poses such a threat. This stems from his character and personality, his lack of sound leadership, many of his actions and the risks of foreign influence posed by his reported massive personal indebtedness and his associations with Russians.
What follows are my personal opinions, based on considerable research as a private citizen. I do not address some of the good things he has done, and I admit that there are many things I do not know about Trump, partly because of his secretiveness.
Trump is a narcissist who puts himself and his personal interests above service to the citizens of our country and our Constitution. He shows no or little sympathy or empathy for others. He is a bully who attacks and tries to demean anyone who criticizes or opposes him — from military hero John McCain to 2016 Republican primary opponents to, most recently, Sen. and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, whom he has called a “monster” and a “communist.” He is a “divider” rather than a “unifier.” He is a pathological liar, having given false or misleading statements over a reported 20,000 times. A braggart, he has claimed to be “a very stable genius,” but he is neither a genius nor stable.
His administration has been chaotic, ruled by his personal impulses (including his tweeting), rather than reasoned planning and sound decision-making. He has hired many questionable people, some of whom have been criminally indicted, and the turnover of personnel has been immense.
He has tried to turn the respected Republican Party into a Trump cult and made elected Republicans fearful of ever criticizing or opposing him for anything he says or does.
Rather than “making America great again,” he has greatly weakened our country. Trump has failed as a leader in his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While he was warned of the danger of the coronavirus, he has downplayed the danger to the public, put politics ahead of science, challenged our chief public health officers and scientists, failed to develop a national plan, failed to follow CDC guidelines and set an example, both personally and at events, for wearing masks and insisting on social distancing. Over 7.5 million Americans have tested positive and over 213,000 have died. The economy has suffered, many businesses have failed, millions are unemployed, people are suffering and facing loss of housing, schools are in disarray, and social life is diminished.
Trump has made statements and taken actions that are racist, and he has, in effect if not word, encouraged white supremacists and militias, including those arrested for plotting to attack the governor of Michigan.
Unpatriotically, Trump said during a 2016 debate that not paying federal income taxes makes him smart. He has failed to release his federal income tax returns to the public, perhaps hiding that he paid only $750 in 2016 and again in 2017 and no such taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. His federal financial disclosure statement for 2018 indicated that he made at least $434.9 million dollars, but tax records show a bottom-line loss of $47.4 million.
Trump has challenged our legal system and tried to turn the Department of Justice into his personal tool. He is questioning and undercutting our electoral system, trying to suppress voting and trying to build a case that the election is rigged, if he loses.
Trump has tarnished America’s reputation and diminished American leadership in the world. He has demeaned our military leaders and those who have died in service to our country. He has moved to withdraw America from major international agreements and organizations. He has undercut our alliances. He has retreated on dealing with climate change. A Pew poll from July showed that 64 percent of international respondents did not believe Trump would do the right thing in foreign affairs and 84 percent did not believe he would do the right thing with respect to COVID-19.
Trump’s reported personal indebtedness of $300-400 million and his pre-presidency personal, business and political associations with Russians and Russian emigres raise serious questions about possible foreign influence over him. His deference to Russian President Putin is particularly troubling. Trump has taken Putin’s word over the U.S. Intelligence Community on Russian interference in American elections, resisted sanctioning Russia, refused to raise with Putin reported Russian bounties to the Taliban for killing Americans in Afghanistan, and promoted Russia and Putin.
For all these reasons, I hope readers agree that Donald Trump poses a danger to the future of our country. I urge you not to vote for Trump.
- James W. Morrison, Moneta
