“Have you recently lost a spouse, child, family member or friend?” EastLake Community Church asked. “You have probably found there are not many people who understand the deep hurt you feel. This can be a confusing time when you feel isolated and have questions about things you have never faced before.”
There is a group of people at EastLake Community Church who have experienced the loss of a loved one and want to help others facing these challenges via their GriefShare support group.
A two-hour seminar, Loss of a Spouse, will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and the GriefShare series, “From Mourning to Joy,” will be Saturday mornings, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., starting Feb. 18. There is no charge for the seminar. The charge for the series is $20 to cover the cost of the workbook; scholarships are available.
Both events are going to be held at EastLake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta. For more information, go to www.griefshare.org or call the church office at 540 297-0966.
