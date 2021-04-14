A blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount.
With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients in need of transfusions, according to the American Red Cross. During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.
Nearly 2.6 million Red Cross volunteer donors step up every year to ensure blood is on the shelves when patients need it.
