The annual yard sale at the Vinton History Museum will be Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is a major fundraiser for the museum.
The museum is collecting gently used, sellable items for the yard sale. Christmas/holiday décor is welcome, too.
All proceeds support the operation and maintenance of the museum.
Bring donations to the museum located at 210 East Jackson Avenue in Downtown Vinton. It is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Volunteers are needed Friday, Aug. 26, for setup beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers also are needed Saturday, Aug. 27, as early as 7 a.m. to complete setup; during the sale (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.); and also at 1 p.m. for break down.
Anyone who can assist during any of those hours may contact info@vintonhistorymuseum.org or call the museum at 540-342-8634.
