It’s time for children to go back to school. That means it’s also time for the annual tradition of buying crayons, binders, backpacks and clothes. Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Western Virginia in Roanoke offers back to shopping tips for the anticipated record-breaking back-to-school shopping season.
This year, the Virginia Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8. During these three days, purchases of qualifying school supplies selling for $20 or less per item, and purchases of qualifying clothing and footwear selling for $100 or less per item will be exempt from sales tax. Retailers may also choose to absorb the tax on other items during the holiday period. Still, they are responsible for paying the tax on those items to the Department of Taxation.
According to the annual survey released in July by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics, consumers plan to spend record amounts for both school and college supplies as families and students prepare to return to in-person classrooms this fall.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.