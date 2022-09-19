Eight arrested in Bedford County drug bust

Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug roundup resulting in the arrest of eight individuals, including one from Huddleston, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday.
The following individuals were charged and arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution of illegal narcotics, or possession of illegal narcotics, within Bedford County:
• Jonathan Sorber of Huddleston – distribution of a controlled substance schedule I or II
• Bruce Skelton of Bedford – possession of a controlled substance schedule I or II
• Timothy Fizer of Bedford – distribution of a controlled substance schedule I or II
• Jack Evans of Bedford – distribution of a controlled substance schedule I or II x 4
• Jackie Meador of Vinton – distribution of a controlled substance schedule I x 4
• Ameral Mckee of Vinton – possession of a controlled substance schedule I or II
• Mackton Saunders of Lynchburg – distribution of a controlled substance I or II
• John Channey of Staunton – distribution of a controlled substance Schedule I or II x 2
As of Friday, a ninth subject had been charged and is currently wanted. This person is:
• George Perdue of Bedford – possession of a controlled Substance schedule I or II (not in custody/warrant still outstanding)
With the exception of Perdue, all of these subjects have been taken into custody.
