Rope training came in handy last Wednesday when members of the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Company and Volunteer Rescue Squad were called in to rescue a dog that had fallen into an 80-foot well.
Approximately 2:30 p.m., the fire department received the call of a dog in distress. The owners had been out walking their dog when they heard a noise. Calling out to their beloved pet, they received silence in response.
Searching along the property, the owners found a hand-dug well under a shed with boards nearby that appeared to have been covering the well’s opening.
Fire Chief Daniel Matherly explained that the owners discovered that the pooch had climbed on top of the boards covering the well, and the boards gave way, causing the dog to plummet down the well.
Responding to the incident, the rescue squad set up a tripod and rope apparatus over the hole in preparation to send Cool Branch Firefighter Daniel Gillespie into the hole.
“Gillespie is ropes trained and certified, and he is the smallest one of us, so he went down the hole,” Matherly said. When Gillespie reached the dog, he was greeted with licks.
The black and tan pooch was brought up in Gillespie’s arms and welcomed back to the surface without incident. Remarkably, the dog only suffered a minor cut on its back paw. Matherly stated that the “operation went smoothly.” All-in-all, the rescue took about an hour.
Plans are in place to seal the well to prevent any further incidents.
