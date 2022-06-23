During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, June 13, a rezoning application requested by JAM89 LLC was discussed by representatives from JAM89. Their request was to reclassify the zoning designation of a 27.6-acre parcel and obtain a Special Use Permit to allow a townhouse use (217 units) with associated parking, landscaping, and storm water management improvements on said 27.6-acre parcel.
Currently zoned R-1 (Low-Density Residential), the applicant and property owner JAM89 LLC has also applied for a rezoning to R-2 (Medium Density Residential) that is associated with this special use request.
The subject property is located 0.2 miles from East Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike (Route 460) on New London Road (Route 811) and it is currently undeveloped.
To begin the discussion, Brett Marston, an attorney with Gentry Locke Attorneys, who represents JAM89 LLC, came before the board to clarify rumors about JAM89 and why they are asking for the above resolution. Marston introduced others who would later speak on the matter, from JAM89.
