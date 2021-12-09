A permit request to construct and operate a component of the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate project in Pittsylvania County was denied last week by the State Air Pollution Control Board.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is expected to travel through the Union Hall and Penhook areas below Smith Mountain Lake.
The board met on Dec. 2 and 3 in the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex (ODAC) Education and Conference Center in Chatham. Presentations from Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) staff, discussion among board members and public comments stretched the meeting to more than 13 hours over the two-day period before the board voted 6-1 to deny the permit after a motion to approve the permit failed in a 5-2 vote.
“Approving this permit would promote environmental injustice,” board member Hope Cupit said at the meeting.
The component in question was a natural gas-powered compressor station known as the Lambert Compressor Station (LCS). Compressor stations are necessary for pipelines to maintain proper pressure and to keep gas flowing.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
