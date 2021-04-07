Bridges & Co. in Moneta recently announced its 2020 Office Award Winners.
The following local agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed in 2020.
• Richard Miller (Executive Club)
• Christina Defibaugh (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
• Jennifer Banks (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)
“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to adapt to the various challenges of 2020 and continue to offer exceptional service to their clients.”
Bridges & Co. is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Bridges & Co., contact Barry Bridges at 540-721-2560 or mlbridges1@msn.com.
