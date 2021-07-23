The Franklin County Humane Society in Rocky Mount announced last Wednesday a $7,500 grant investment from Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in Franklin County and surrounding communities.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Franklin County Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. We also will launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by “harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier.” Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And they’ve helped find homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, including the Franklin County Humane Society, nationwide.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
