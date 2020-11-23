The holiday season can be a difficult and lonely time for the 50-plus population in Franklin County. Some senior citizens have no family members, and they might not receive a holiday gift. However, anyone can help by picking a star off the Franklin County Office of Aging’s holiday giving tree.
“Your donation will help bring some holiday cheer to those over 50-plus in need in your own backyard,” the office stated. “The Office of Aging is working with various local non-profit groups to make sure we provide much needed items to brighten their lives during the holiday season.”
To help, visit the Essig Recreation Center at 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, and pick up a star with a senior citizen’s gift request on it. After shopping, bring back the unwrapped items to the Essig Recreation Center by Dec. 11.
Last year, the office gave out 55 bags of holiday cheer to local senior citizens. All items collected will be put into reusable cloth bags and given to seniors who appreciate the community’s efforts and assistance during one of the most beautiful times of the year.
For more information, visit the Franklin County Office of Aging at 295 Technology Drive in Rocky Mount.
