On Friday, June 30, the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce joined the Bower Center for the Arts for an unveiling and ribbon cutting of the new LOVE sign that has been placed at the Bower Center for the Arts, located at 305 N. Bridge Street.
Members on hand for the ribbon cutting included Kayla Waller, president of the chamber, Susan Martin, Director of the Bower Center for the Arts, Janet Chalker, Des Black, Toni Henneman and Perri Mason – all board members of Bower Center for the Arts, Melissa Friedewald, art teacher with Bedford County Public Schools and Makinzee Branham and Olivia Wolfe, students who worked on the sign. Displayed on the Bower Center for the Arts building, the sign reflects a design representing art and culture from the community.
The LOVE sign was made possible through a grant at Virginia Tourism. It’s part of the LOVEwork Reimbursement Program created by Virginia Tourism to strengthen and extend awareness of the iconic “Virginia is for Lovers” brand message. The signs were initially placed at welcome centers around the state, but the attention they received led to the development of the LOVEwork Reimbursement Program, which created an opportunity for communities to leverage the brand strength of the “Virginia is for Lovers” campaign while promoting their own messages and unique destinations. Since the development of the LOVEwork Reimbursement Program in 2013, more than 300 LOVE signs have been built throughout Virginia. The Bedford sign becomes one of more than 60 signs recognized by the Virginia Tourism Corporation in the Central Virginia area. This makes the fourth LOVE sign in Bedford City/County. The other LOVE signs can be found at the Visitor's Center, Johnson's Orchard, and at Westlake shopping center.
This LOVE sign was designed by students at Liberty High School under the leadership of Friedewald. She said they worked in groups to layout and paint the 4’x6’ panels. The students came up with the ideas and submitted them to Bower Center for the Arts. Once the design was approved, the students began working on the designs. The project began in September 2022 and was completed in May.
Olivia Wolfe, a student who helped work on the project noted that they worked on it every day, from design, creating, and getting supplies, and that she was happy with the final vision and that it was a great way to express the Bower Center and Bedford.
Martin expressed her thanks to everyone for coming out and celebrating the ribbon cutting. She said it was a wonderful show of support from our community. “We are thankful for everyone involved in this project, especially the Liberty High School art department,” said Martin. “They handled all of the design and creation of the sign. What exceptional talents these kids have!”
