The holiday season will be here soon, and for those who are grieving the death of a loved one and those who are separated or divorced, it can be a difficult and painful time.
EastLake Community Church is offering two separate Christ-centered Surviving the Holidays seminars in November to provide practical holiday coping strategies and hope for brighter days ahead.
DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. GriefShare Surviving the Holidays will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m.
