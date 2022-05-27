The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo on May 6 at EastLake Community Church was the most recent opportunity for the Proud Patriots of SML to inform voters on various matters, including redistricting.
The Proud Patriots members dispersed information on the new district maps that resulted from the 2020 census. New districts were formed for all statewide and national representatives – U.S. Congress, State Senate and House of Delegates.
Attendees who came to the booth could scan a QR code for the website vpap.org/redistricting to determine their new districts, representatives and voting location on the spot. Maps and other information were available to take.
Proud Patriots of SML will hold its next meeting at 10:30 a.m. June 7 at the Westlake Library. For information on the Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake, call 540-227-0972.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.