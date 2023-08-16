Annual low-cost household goods sale to be held at Trinity Ecumenical Church August 25th-26th

Trinity Ecumenical Parish will hold – ‘Trinity Treasures’ – its annual sale that provides low-cost household goods to the community, on Friday, August 25th from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday, August 26th from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The sale will be held at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, located at 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta.
‘Trinity Treasures’ is organized by volunteers and raises funds to support Trinity Ecumenical Parish’s Benevolence Fund.
For more information, call 540.721.4330, email info@trinityecumenical.org or visit trinityecumenical.org online.
