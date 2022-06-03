Bald Knob Artists’ May meeting was held May 4 with 18 members and guests attending the meeting.
The following information was taken from minutes of the meeting by Secretary Bob Stout.
Carol Yopp served as the wrangler for this meeting.
Yopp gave a brief report on the Fabulous Fakes show, which was hung at the Westlake Library on May 2. There were 33 paintings brought in by artists, and the show was well received by those who saw it, according to the group.
The reception for this show was later held May 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Yopp asked for volunteers to provide refreshments for the reception but no one volunteered at that time.
