The Bedford County School Board voted 4-2 on Thursday for Christopher Daniels to be appointed to the District 7 seat. The spot was occupied by Martin Leamy, who resigned effective Jan. 31.
Also at the meeting, the board voted unanimously to make masks optional for all Bedford County Public Schools employees. The change went into effect immediately.
The two representatives who voted against Daniels for the District 7 seat were District 1 representative Susan Mele and District 5 representative Georgia Hairston. The other two finalists were Raymond Smith and Cherie Whitehurst.
On Feb. 28, the school board held a public hearing where the three finalists were provided six minutes to discuss their credentials and what they could bring to the table if appointed to the District 7 seat. Citizens in attendance at that meeting also were given four minutes to speak to the board and spoke about which finalist they supported and why.
In their meeting Thursday, which was closed to the public in-person but live streamed, the three finalists had an opportunity to sit before the board and answer questions from each sitting member.
