Horizon Behavioral Health has been awarded a school-based mental health grant in the amount of $1,108,381 to expand capacity of onsite case management and evidence-based outpatient therapy to Bedford County Public Schools with an array of available wrap-around services to meet each student’s unique needs.
This funding arrives from the Office of Child and Family Services, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services at a time when there is an increased need for integrated school-based services as nationwide rates of depression and anxiety among children are rising, according to the CDC.
The funds are to be used for one licensed clinical coordinator position and three additional school-based staff positions to schedule student appointments and provide crisis management, outpatient therapy at least once per week, group and family therapy as needed, coordination of care with other providers, family contact based on student needs and the immediate ability to consult with school personnel.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.