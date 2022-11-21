The Town of Rocky Mount recently announce a partnership with the Bald Knob Artists, a collective of local artists, to bring art to the town’s Depot Welcome Center in Downtown Rocky Mount.
An art gallery filled with local art is now open at the Depot for residents and visitors to appreciate the talented artists who call Franklin County home.
Rocky Mount Cultural and Economic Development Director Daniel Pinard is excited to see local art displayed in Town.
