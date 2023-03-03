Bank of Botetourt reveals restructure, promotions

Bank of Botetourt, which has a location at Smith Mountain Lake, shared updates about the following members of its team.
• Laurie C. Hart – senior vice president, chief strategic and retail officer, Cave Spring Office
• Lindsay Day-Snow – assistant vice president, branch manager, Bonsack/Route 460 Office
• April S. Graybill – assistant vice president, branch manager, Troutville Office
• Robin Stultz – assistant vice president, branch manager, Peters Creek Office
• Catina Webb – residential underwriting officer, Troutville Loan Services Center
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.