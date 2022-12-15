Franklin County farmer Scott E. Sink of Blacksburg was elected Nov. 30 to a sixth two-year term as vice president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates.
Sink chairs the VFBF National Affairs Committee, is a member of the VFBF AgPAC board of trustees and serves on the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability board of directors.
He is a past chairman of the VFBF Young Farmers Committee and past board member of the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.
