Recipe Corner: Homemade Chicken Salad

Which came first: the chicken salad or chicken salad? A plate full of diced, fresh veggies topped with your choice of chicken and drizzled in your favorite salad dressing serves as the chicken salad. But for the other chicken salad, there’s a different twist.
Like most recipes I make, they are rooted in my mother’s and grandmothers’ tradition of cooking. In true following of their tradition, I too have changed up recipes a little here and a little there to meet my palate and those of others I serve. Chicken salad is one of those recipes. Served on your choice of breads as a sandwich or as a topping on even the chicken salad, this recipe is one you and family may wish to use as your starting point to a delicious and refreshing meal no matter the time of year, but especially during the warmer months that lay ahead this season.
Ingredients
- 1 whole chicken, fresh – not frozen
- 3 tablespoons fresh, diced dill
- 1 cup diced sweet onion
- ¼ pound seedless grapes (white or red), sliced thinly
- ¼ cup almond slivers
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place whole chicken in oven cooking bag, adding a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for 90 minutes, or until internal temperature of the chicken registers between 165 – 175 degress on an instant read thermometer. When the chicken is done, let stand for approximately 15-20 minutes. Using heat-protecting cooking gloves, remove the chicken from the bones, and cut into one-quarter to one-half inch cubes, using both light and dark meat to your preference. Place chicken cubes into a cooking bowl, then add onions, dill and salt and pepper to taste. Toss lightly with your hands making sure the chicken doesn’t crumble. Add grapes and slivered almonds (make sure no one is allergic to nuts who may be served your chicken salad). Add mayonnaise, tossing again with your hands. Cover bowl with saran wrap and place in refrigerator for approximately 90 minutes. Serves 6.
To submit your favorite recipes to the Smith Mountain Lake Recipe Corner, send the ingredients, directions, a short reflection about what makes your recipe a family and friends' favorite, along with a picture of your dish to steve@smithmountaineagle.com.
