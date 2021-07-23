The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Melissa Ann Parks, 33, of Roanoke, in connection to passing counterfeit currency on the southside of Bedford County.
The identity of the suspect was disclosed today, and the sheriff’s office holds an arrest warrant for forging coin or bank notes.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Parks, they are asked to notify dispatch at 540-586-7827, Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or via tip online at http://p3tips.com or through the P3TIPS app on a mobile device.
Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.