Delegate Kathy Byron endorses Eric Zehr

Delegate Kathy Byron has endorsed Eric Zehr, the chosen Republican nominee for the 51st District. “I am so honored to have the endorsement of Delegate Kathy Byron. I appreciate her years of service in the Virginia General Assembly,” reflected Zehr.
Kathy Byron stated, “Having represented Central Virginia in the House of Delegates for more than a quarter century, I know the people of our region expect the elected leaders they send to Richmond to advance our conservative principles and stand up for our traditional values. That’s why I’m endorsing Republican nominee Eric Zehr for Delegate in the 51st District.”
Byron noted that Zehr is known as a proven conservative and that he will stand up for our Second Amendment rights, fightagainst higher taxes, and work to enact sensible energy policies. She also noted that Zehr will stand up to the woke mob by ensuring our schools are accountable to parents, not left-wing extremists.
“As former Chairman of the House Republican Caucus, I know it is crucial for our party to retain the majority in the House of Delegates,” said Byron. “The best way for voters in Bedford, Campbell, and Pittsylvania to ensure Republicans can advance our conservative agenda is to elect Republican nominee Eric Zehr in the 51st District.”
