In partnership with Secure Solar Futures in Staunton, Virginia, Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS) is in the process of installing a 1.4 megawatts ground mount solar array system at two of its schools: Goodview Elementary (865 kilowatts) and Montvale Elementary (505 kilowatts).
The project will include the installation of an advanced technology known as bifacial panels, meaning each panel will produce electricity on both sides. The agreement is financed by a 25-year power purchase agreement that requires no upfront investment by the school division.
“In addition to the economic benefits of this project, we are excited about the social and environmental impacts,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Marc Bergin.
